Charleston WV community mourns high school senior KJ Taylor with vigil

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friends and family came out to remember and mourn the loss of shooting victim KJ Taylor Friday night.

On the corner of Glenwood and Central Avenue on the west end of Charleston Wednesday, the 18-year-old Capital High School senior was shot and killed. A memorial vigil was held at the same location bringing in a huge crowd.

Those in attendance included his teammates, neighbors, and Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.

#HappeningNow: Friends, family, and community members fill the streets remembering the life of KJ Taylor.@WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/xUiZjrUnxE — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) April 9, 2021

Candles, flowers, and other items were placed on the sidewalk along with the numbers 6 and 11, the numbers he sported while he was a student-athlete.

A few of Taylor’s friends spoke on his sudden passing and the legacy he left behind.

This means a lot. A lot of people out here like it means that all of them love him. For real, it’s showing love for the community. Kevin Tinsley, KJ Taylor’s friend

Taylor’s friend Kevin Tinsley also mentioned he saw their relationship as family and that he considered KJ “as a brother.”

#HappeningNow: Flowers, candles, and other items are being placed for the memorial vigil tonight for KJ Taylor. pic.twitter.com/vZ3wVT0vXI — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) April 9, 2021

The Charleston Police Department is still investigating Taylor’s death.

If anyone has information about this investigation, please call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro 911 at 304-348-8111.