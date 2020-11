(WLNS) — Charlie Brown lovers take note, the next two holiday specials will be on television.

Apple T.V. plus has made a deal with PBS to air the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas Specials.

The Great Pumpkin never showed on network television this year, and that sparked an outcry who were used to tuning in every year as a tradition.

Today, Apple bowed to the backlash, saying the shows will air ad-free on your local PBS Stations.