Charlotte church faces two robberies in less than 48 hours

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)– Celebration Church has been robbed twice in the past two days.

“We know that this is just an act of the devil you know, there’s evil in the world and this is the world we live in,” said Celebration Church Pastor Marten Saunders.

The first robbery happened Tuesday night and the thieves got away with a flat screen TV and Pastor Saunder’s laptop.

Not even 48 hours later, Saunders got a call from a friend that noticed the church doors were open.

Pastor Saunders arrived at the church around 8 o’clock this morning to see what had happened.

“Came in and noticed everything was gone,” said Pastor Saunders.

This robbery hit harder than the first.

“All of our sound equipment, I figure about $20,000 to replace it,” said Pastor Saunders.

From speakers to a guitar, thousands of dollars of sound equipment was gone.

For Pastor Saunders, it wasn’t about what was taken but that it was a total sign of disrespect.

“Material things don’t mean anything to me, but they trashed it, that’s what bothered me, they didn’t have to trash the place,” said Pastor Saunders.

But Pastor Saunders says this won’t keep him or his congregation down.

“I’ll preached Sunday like it never happened,” said Pastor Saunders.

No arrests have been made but Pastor Saunders has an idea of who is responsible.