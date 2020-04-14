Charlotte City Council: no penalties for late payments of water and sewer bills

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS) –The Charlotte City Council adopted an emergency ordinance that places a moratorium on penalties for late payments of water and sewer bills. The moratorium will remain in effect until June 30, 2020.

The moratorium was proposed in recognition of the economic challenges faced by City residents and businesses as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The moratorium was made before utility bills that were issued in March with a deadline of March 31. It will also apply to bills expected to be mailed in early May.

The moratorium will not apply to bills mailed in early June, which will be due on June 30.

The May billing will include customers usually billed in April. Those bills were delayed in response to Governor Whitmer’s “stay home, stay safe” executive order.

Although City Hall remains closed until further notice, several options are in place for paying utility bills. Payments may be mailed to the City Treasurer at 111 E. Lawrence Avenue. Payment drop boxes are located behind City Hall on Washington Street and in the front lobby area. Payments may be made by credit card, debit card and electronic check using a link found on the City website.