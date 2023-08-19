CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte citizens have the chance on Monday to weigh in on the future of commercial marijuana establishments in town.

City Council is considering proposed ordinances relating to commercial marijuana at a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., Mayor Michael Armitage said Saturday afternoon.

City Council recently voted on Charlotte’s new cannabis district maps. At Monday’s meeting, the council will discuss further marijuana-related ordinances.

People who have comments on the current proposed ordinances can attend the public hearing either in person or on the internet, Armitage said.

Citizens can also submit written comments ahead of the meeting here.

The meeting Monday is in the Council Chambers at Charlotte City Hall, 111 E. Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte.