LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of Charlotte is negotiating a contract for a new city manager, but the delay means they have to officially hire a second interim manager.

The city has been conducting interviews and holding meetings in search of a new city manager since August. That was after Erin Lapere announced in July she was leaving the city manager post later that summer. Complicating matters, Mayor Michael Armitage announced he would not seek re-election.

Since Lepere’s exit in August, Troy Bell has been serving as interim city manager. And while he interviewed for the post, the council decided to offer the position to another candidate.

Interim City Manager of Charlotte Troy Bell. (COURTESY PHOTO/WLNS)

Current Mayor Tim Lewis says the majority of Council voted in favor of hiring Todd Campbell as the new city manager. Campbell has nearly 20 years of experience working in government administrative roles, including a post as city manager in Saline. He is currently a deputy administrator in Clinton County.

But Campbell’s contract is still being hammered out – and Bell’s interim contract ended Dec. 31.

Charlotte’s Council will meet Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to approve a temporary interim contract for current Chief of Police Paul Brentar to fill in as interim city manager. That contract will last until Campbell’s first day.

“I’ll assume we didn’t pay much attention at that last meeting that we would need an interim while the background check and all of that was going through,” says Charlotte City Council member Jeffrey Christensen. “So, we have Chief Brentar, who has served as interim city manager before – and that’s the purpose of tomorrow night’s meeting.”

Christensen says he was one of the two dissenting votes against Campbell, in part because Campbell will not be living in Charlotte.

Michigan law prohibits municipalities from requiring employees from living within the boundaries.

Despite his ‘No’ vote, he says he’s willing to give Campbell a chance.

“We have to move forward,” he says. “We can’t afford to waste any more time. We have budget coming up. We have a lot of important issues coming up that we have to address.”

It’s unclear how long contract negotiations with Campbell will take.