CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte is receiving more than $1 million in federal funding for its fire department.

U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced Wednesday that Charlotte received the funds to hire three additional firefighters and help improve the Charlotte Fire Department’s ability to safely address emergencies.

The federal grant is provided by the Department of Homeland Security’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER, program.

Peters chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive the SAFER grant award from FEMA. This grant will provide us with additional personnel to be able to respond to emergency calls in the City of Charlotte and the surrounding townships that we serve,” Captain Dan Daly of the Charlotte Fire Department said.

“We would like to thank Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow for being instrumental in providing grant opportunities to rural fire departments in the state of Michigan,” Daly said.

You can read more about the SAFER program here.