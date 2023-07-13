CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) –Have you checked your pocket recently for old lottery tickets? When Shea Nowlan of Charlotte remembered to do so, he found more than pocket lint–he realized that for several weeks his pants had contained an unclaimed winning lottery ticket.

The winning ticket gives him $ 25,000 a year for life. “I ended up forgetting to check and then several weeks later saw the prize wasn’t claimed and that’s when I remembered to check my ticket,” said Nowlan.

The five numbers on the weeks-old ticket–02-10-28-30-44–were the same as those on the five white balls drawn for the Michigan Lottery on Jan. 20.

Nowlan recently visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize. Instead of getting $25,000 a year for 20 years or life–whichever is greater–he decided to get a lump sum payment of $390,000.

Nowlan might not have been the luckiest person in Michigan on Jan. 20, but he probably was on that day he remembered to check his pocket again.

Instead of tumbling around in the washer or dryer, the winnings are now heading to Nolan’s savings account.