CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Michael Armitage, the mayor of Charlotte, will not be seeking reelection, he announced late Monday night.

Armitage moved to Charlotte in 2018, was elected to the city council in 2019, and was appointed mayor in 2020. He was formally elected to the position in 2021.

Armitage will serve the remainder of his term, he said in a press release, but he will not seek reelection in November.

“Now, after hard consideration and prayer, I have decided to once again embrace my personal plan of focusing on family. With my kids getting more active in sports and activities, it is important that I am there for them,” said Armitage.

Armitage served as an elected official in Milan, Michigan for nine and a half years before serving as Charlotte’s mayor.