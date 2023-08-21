CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Neighbors of Charlotte’s Oak Park say they are cautious after a string of vehicle break-ins this weekend.

Resident Brian Smith says his car was targeted, but it was locked foiling the would be thieves. A neighbor wasn’t so lucky. They declined to appear on camera, but they said debit and credit cars as well as a diaper bag were stolen from their car.

Video from a neighbors doorbell camera shows a vehicle with more than one person inside, stop at a home and everyone inside splits up to target other cars.

“At 3 o’clock in the morning when a strange vehicle pulls out in the road and various people coming out of their vehicle and going in various directions and start rummaging through peoples cars and stealing stuff out of it,” says Smith. “I mean that’s one of those things that you wouldn’t think would happen in a neighborhood like this.”

He’s baffled by the break-ins.

“I don’t know why you would wanna do something like that,” says Smith. “You know, everybody works hard for everything they get.”

Smith’s neighbor Hillary Davis says, “The only thing that is still out in my car at night is a car seat, if needed.”

Ryanne Ronowski lives a few miles from oak park. She says she experienced something similar recently. since something similar happened to her recently.

“There was a guy who walked down the street, and then he ran up to my husband’s truck, checked to see if it was locked. and it was locked, and then he ran away,” Ronowski says.

Charlotte Police confirmed there had been a number of break-ins over the weekend, but didn’t provide a specific number, Police would not say if they had taken anyone into custody over the break-ins either.