CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — By a vote of 6-1, the Charlotte City Council passed two motions to create a commercial cannabis licensing program.

It came after some vocal input from the public on the proposal.

Many, but not all, citizens who spoke at Monday night’s Charlotte City Council meeting opposed the new marijuana licensing program, saying it would invite crime to the city and have a negative impact on families.

Supporters, including the Charlotte City Council, pointed to the new revenue the ordinance would create; the potential to increase property values and the reduced workload for local police.

“We monitor these things every semester, and each passing semester we are seeing more relaxation in law enforcement in states that do have regulatory laws,” said Charlotte city attorney David M. Revore.

Under the new program, a marijuana business license would cost $5,000.

Medical marijuana growers and patients will not be affected by the new ordinance.