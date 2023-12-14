LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte Police Department is asking parents to avoid coming to the district schools at this time, as the agency investigates in response to an email threat that a staff member received Thursday.

“At this time we do not believe the threat to be credible, but out of caution, we are searching some of the schools,” Charlotte Police said in a social media post around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Michigan State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office are currently assisting the Charlotte Police Department in the search.

6 News will provide updated information on the situation as it develops.