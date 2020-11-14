Charlotte Public Schools employee placed on administrative leave following allegations

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)– An employee with the Charlotte Public School District has been placed on administrative leave following allegations.

In a letter sent out by the district’s superintendent Dr. Mandy Stewart wrote:

“Charlotte Public School Guardians, Ensuring a vibrant, stable and safe learning environment for our Charlotte Public Schools students and staff is our first priority, always. We were recently made aware of allegations against an employee that we take very seriously. CPS has a zero-tolerance policy for the alleged behavior. We are actively cooperating with local law enforcement, have launched an internal investigation, and immediately placed the individual on administrative leave per our stringent policies. We will not be able to comment further at this time due to privacy requirements and to ensure the integrity of the investigations underway. CPS will take swift and appropriate action as warranted after the investigations are concluded. We appreciate the trust and confidence that our families place in CPS and we will continue to work to maintain that trust.” Dr. Mandy Stewart – Superintendent of Charlotte Public Schools

