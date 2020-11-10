Charlotte Public Schools going remote between Thanksgiving and holiday break

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte Public Schools has decided to move to remote learning between the Thanksgiving and holiday breaks.

The temporary virtual learning plan will go into effect on Nov. 30 and the students will return to the classroom Jan. 4 after holiday break.

Numbers are on the rise in the community, with an 8.2 percent seven-day positivity rate, above the World Health Organization recommended threshold of 5 percent.

Charlotte also has 115 staff and students in quarantine, and 9 active positive cases.

The Barry-Eaton Health Department has also expressed concerns regarding holiday gatherings and the effect it may have on the area. The hope is the extension after Thanksgiving and Christmas will allow for tracking of local cases and help reduce further potential spread.