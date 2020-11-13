Charlotte Public Schools going virtual starting November 30th

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)– Tonight the Charlotte Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted for students to start school online after the Thanksgiving break.

From November 30th through December 18th, students will be doing online learning, then possibly returning back in person in January. Members of the board said going back in person after the holidays is the plan, but that could change.

“When we started this face to face learning, I thought it was definitely the way to go, but we’re at point now where we can’t do face to face learning without enough staff in our buildings,” said Trustee on the board, Mark Byers.

Currently in the district, there are 115 quarantining and nine positive cases of Covid-19.

“I think this a recommendation that I can certainly support, and I don’t think the best thing for our kids, but I think it’s the best thing we could do under the circumstances,” said Treasurer for the board, Lee Wheaton.

Parents also called into the board meeting, almost all of them in favor of moving online.

“I hope that we do go virtual, I have the health department calling me every day to check on my two children, this is a serious matter,” said one parent.

School officials are now trying to make sure students have what they need to do online classes.

“We will be sending a poll today and tomorrow about people’s access to the internet and devices to find out what we are looking at,” said Superintendent, Mandy Stewart.

Stewart says the district has been making these online learning plans, just in case this happened. “We’ve been planning the potential shift to virtual since we started the year because we knew that at any time we may need to quarantine a class or shut down a building,” she added.

Board members even mentioned that going virtual might not work well with every family’s situation, but they’re asking everyone to adapt.

“Given the data and given everything that we’ve been given and watching the rising cases and seeing how things are going, I can’t just think about my kid right now, I have to think about a school district and I have to think about our staff,” said Secretary for the board, Marci Kohler.

Some parents asked why the district doesn’t move virtual right now… board members answered by saying they want to give parents and families time to make sure they’re ready for virtual learning after months of face to face.