Charlotte Public Schools to not require masks

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Charlotte Public Schools will not be requiring masks for the 2021-2022 school year, the school district announced in a Facebook post.

The district will allow students to wear masks if they choose.

The district requires students to wear masks on busses, per a federal mandate.

“It is important to note, should we see increases in community transmission or there is an outbreak, we may need to review the mask requirement,” the District said. “For example, if there is a school outbreak or the local data becomes high, we would review the possibility of temporarily requiring masks, as an alternative to closing the building down or shifting to virtual programming.”