Charlotte Public Schools: 14 cases, 222 in quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Hundreds of students at Charlotte Public Schools are in quarantine and health officials say more than a dozen students are confirmed sick.
The spread has some parents concerned and wondering if the school has any plans to go back to virtual learning.
Officials with the Barry Eaton Health Department confirmed 14 students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and 222 students are currently in quarantine. But both school and health experts tell me they’re not calling it an outbreak. Officials say that’s because the cases don’t appear to be connected.
“We don’t see evidence of that at this point. rather what we’re seeing is that students are getting infected with \COVID usually by family members, out in the community going to church, that sort of think and then bringing it with them to school unfortunately,” said Anne Barna, the planning, promotion, and evaluation director at the Barry Eaton Health Department.
Under Charlotte Public School’s hybrid model-families can choose between in-person or virtual learning. Mandy Stewart, the district superintendent says they are watching the data closely. Here is her full statement.
Charlotte Public Schools continues to work with our local health department in monitoring our case numbers and safety precautions. Since the start of the pandemic, we have monitored our data closely, and based our decisions whether to offer both live and virtual instruction with the guidance of the Barry Eaton District Health Department. Our community data is high and we are watching the situation closely, but currently our student cases are due to community spread and not from other school related cases. We have not seen student to student, staff to staff, or student to staff spread at this time. If that changes, we would review that information as well for the affected classrooms/grades/school buildings. We know that having a face to face instructional option has been beneficial for our community, and we want to offer that option safely, so we will continue to hold to our health and safety expectations.
Offering live educational opportunities is important for our students, but we can only continue this if we have community support for our health expectations. We will still continue to monitor this situation, but at this time, the best way to support our schools is to follow the MDHHS safety expectations and make the safest choices for your families, so that we can prioritize their education.