Charlotte Public Schools: 14 cases, 222 in quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Hundreds of students at Charlotte Public Schools are in quarantine and health officials say more than a dozen students are confirmed sick.

The spread has some parents concerned and wondering if the school has any plans to go back to virtual learning.

Officials with the Barry Eaton Health Department confirmed 14 students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and 222 students are currently in quarantine. But both school and health experts tell me they’re not calling it an outbreak. Officials say that’s because the cases don’t appear to be connected.

“We don’t see evidence of that at this point. rather what we’re seeing is that students are getting infected with \COVID usually by family members, out in the community going to church, that sort of think and then bringing it with them to school unfortunately,” said Anne Barna, the planning, promotion, and evaluation director at the Barry Eaton Health Department.

Under Charlotte Public School’s hybrid model-families can choose between in-person or virtual learning. Mandy Stewart, the district superintendent says they are watching the data closely. Here is her full statement.