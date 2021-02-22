Chatfield leaves Southwest Michigan First, citing ‘unfortunate controversy’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Facing community pushback, former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield has resigned from Southwest Michigan First less than two weeks after being named the head of the regional economic development agency.

In a letter of resignation to the organization’s board that Chatfield posted to Twitter Monday morning, he said he was stepping down as CEO “for the betterment of the Kalamazoo Community, the businesses that the board of directors represent, the staff at SWMF and for the sake of my conscience.”

He told the board the organization “deserve(d) someone with a blank political slate.”

“This last week has caused some tension that certainly our team didn’t hope to happen and really want to begin to heal from,” said Carla Sones, who is now serving as Southwest Michigan First’s interim CEO and president.

The city of Kalamazoo and The Kalamazoo Promise pulled support from Southwest Michigan First after the Feb. 11 announcement that Chatfield had been hired. The Kalamazoo County Commission also discussed pulling its support, along with $75,000 in annual pay for economic development services, though it has not held a vote yet.

“I felt withdrawing as a Council 100 member was critical until we were able to see whether or not Southwest Michigan First was aligned with our broader community values,” said Kalamazoo City Commissioner Erin Knott, who presented the motion to pull support.

At issue were Chatfield’s past comments on inclusion and the LGBTQ community; specifically, his opposition to adding sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of traits protected by Michigan’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

“Regarding amending the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, I came into the Legislature with publicly-known beliefs. Since then, I have had had many thoughtful and enlightening conversions and have built close friendships that, quite frankly, I did not have before I was elected…” Chatfield wrote in his resignation letter, going on to say he used those relationships to become more informed about LGBTQ issues and that they guided his personal views.

Chatfield, a Republican who represented Levering in the northern Lower Peninsula before being term-limited out, also said that his goal was to find a way for religious institutions to be able to uphold their beliefs without being sued.

He wrote that he believed everyone was entitled to civil rights and that he personally has not and would not discriminate based on sexual orientation or gender identity, saying “That’s just not who I am.”

But he went on to admit he was “walking a fine line” regarding his opinions on equity and said he could not apologize for his conservatives beliefs.

“Many of my political opinions were causing an uproar” in the Kalamazoo area, he wrote. “That much was obvious. I thought I could come into a community and find ways to collaborate even despite some past disagreements, which I was very willing to do so (sic), but I was wrong.”

He apologized for causing “some unfortunate controversy,” saying “it pains me to see my political past separate a welcoming community.” He specifically apologized to the employees of Southwest Michigan First, saying they should not have had to deal with negative backlash or the criticism of his politics.

Knott says Chatfield’s resignation sends a strong message to other legislators who will also reach their term limits soon.

“It’s imperative that these lawmakers do right by the LGBTQ community or else they run the risk of not being employable after their legislative service,” Knott said.

As people in the Kalamazoo area started to voice their concerns about Chatfield, Southwest Michigan First last week updated its handbook to codify that it did not discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation, though it noted that had always been its policy. Chatfield told News 8 the next day that he was prepared to work in a nonpartisan role and build relationships with local leaders.

Southwest Michigan First says Chatfield was hired through a consulting firm. They say they are now working to refine the criteria by which they look for a CEO to ensure they align with the company and community values.

“We fully recognize that the search process really let down the community, let all parties involved down including the board of directors and the team here at Southwest Michigan First, along with community partners, our investors … it really let quite a few people down,” Sones said. “I can only speak for myself and the team members I work with every day and I think we deeply, deeply care.”

Sones says she hopes the organization can mend fences with investors and community partners following Chatfield’s resignation.

The organization also announced it will create a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board Committee and add an executive role to work on diversity and equity issues.