EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — When it comes to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot that gives you access to tons of information, tech leaders are sending out a warning. They say it’s important that people prepare themselves for its impact on the future and use the platform with extra caution.

“ChatGPT is a program that understands natural language. Any question that one may have you can just enter it in, and it can give you a response,” Michigan State University College of Communication Arts and Sciences, Dean Prabu David said.

ChatGPT can give you ideas for travel plans, recipes for dinner or even generate a response to an email, but where does this information actually come from?

According to MSU Omura-Saxena Professor of Responsible AI, Anjana Susarla, “They’ve been trained with huge amounts of data scrapped off the internet. They can find and match patterns and give you something the approximates a human response. Something that would’ve been almost impossible for computers to do.”

While its ability is remarkable experts with MSU say with any new technology we must be careful.

“It’s very capable of being abused if in the hands of a bad actor so we have to watch out for misinformation, disinformation, deep fakes, biases,” David said.

“Sometimes they can be scary. People have asked it questions about how to make poison or how to do really disastrous stuff like nuclear codes,” Susarla added.

But David said that walking away from AI completely is not the answer.

“We engage with corporations, lawmakers to create governance policies for responsible and ethical AI. As we think about AI integrated in our lives, we should be careful that it doesn’t eat away at our humanity or rob us of our autonomy.”