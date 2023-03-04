EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s MSU Coaches Show talks with the hockey team coaches Adam Nightingale and Jared DeMichiel, as well as basketball senior Joey Hauser and Swiss hockey player Nicolas Müller.

We learn from Nightingale and DeMichiel how the MSU hockey team is gearing up for the Big Ten Tournament, and Müller talks about what it was like to grow up in Switzerland with dreams of one day playing college hockey in the United States.

Hauser talks about how he has grown as a player, and what it’s like for him to play his final game in the Breslin Center.

