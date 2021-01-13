Hey dog lovers check out the Pup House Rent-a-Park

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Looking for something fun to do with your four legged friend? This private outdoor, off-leash dog area can be rented by the hour complimented with hot cocoa/coffee bar and cozy bonfire. This event is scheduled for this weekend located at 530 River Street Lansing, Michigan .

Up to 10 people per hour and as many dogs as you can bring! Perfect for social distance outings, “Gotcha Day” parties, enjoying takeout from a local restaurant outside, or just letting your dogs run around with their friends.

Make your reservation today. https://www.puphousemichigan.com/event-details/2021-rent-a-park Your support at these pop-up events and fundraisers gets this group closer to their dream.

Pup House aims to open an indoor and outdoor dog park and bar in the capital city. For more information on that check out Pup House Private Park

There will not have Bark Rangers at this event. Dog safety will be to your discretion, so please only bring dogs that are friendly and get along with your other guests. Groups are limited to 10 people and please only come if you are symptom free! Masks are required.