Check out what this Michigan woman built out of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s one of the most famous great lakes shipwrecks ever the Edmund Fitzgerald and now a Michigan woman has made a tribute to it in snow.

The Edmund Fitzgerald was a 729 foot freighter. When it was launched, it was the pride of the lakes being the biggest and fastest freighter of its time. It vanished from radar on the night of November 10th, 19-75 during a massive storm. 29 men lost their lives that night. Since then, it’s become a part of the American story and people have been paying tribute to the Fitzgerald in story, song, and now snow. This snow sculpture is 40 feet long. To learn more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SS_Edmund_Fitzgerald