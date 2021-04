(WLNS) – European golfer Marcus Armitage recently made sports history and landed a golf ball into a car going 115mph.

It took several attempts, but on the lucky shot Armitage drove the ball 303 yards.

The 33-year-old, who plays on the European Tour, beat the previous world record of 273 yards, which was set in 2012 by David Coulthard and Jake Shepherd.

The driver was Paul O’Neill who kept a steady hand on the steering wheel as he sped down a runaway at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire.