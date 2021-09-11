CHECK THIS OUT: Meijer fan fest brings in MSU football fans

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–The Meijer Fan Fest at Munn Field takes place prior to every MSU Football home game and allows fans to share pride, joy, and unity.

The fest features a football toss, picture opportunities, face painting, food samples, a meet-and-greet with the MSU Cheer team, and much more.

The Meijer Fan Fest has become a game day tradition for many community members.

Our 6 News This Morning team was at the event today and was able to capture some memorable moments.

Take a look at the fun 6 News captured: