HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – You’d be forgiven for thinking this photo was taken last January, but it’s actually from today!

Howell was pelted with hail on Thursday, blanketing the ground in what appears like snow.

Michigan State Police troopers posted these photos on social media, showcasing the day’s unique weather. The department says there was significant damage to the patrol car, including the hood, roof, and trunk.