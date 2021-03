SLOVAKIA (CBS) – Check this out…

A new test video of the Aeromobil, in mid-flight, is released. This is the world’s latest attempt at a flying car.

Manufactures say, it’s designed to meet both aerospace and automotive regulatory requirements in Europe. The flight tests are the next step to meeting CS23 requirements from the European Aviation Safety Agency.

The Aeromobil can fly up to 160 miles per hour and it’s expected to be commercially available in just two years.