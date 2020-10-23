Check This Out: Puppy born with green fur

PATTADA, Italy (WLNS) – Check this out… Meet Pistachio, he’s one of five puppies that were recently born at a farm in Italy.

Unlike most dogs you, Pistachio is unique in the fact that he has green fur. It is extremely rare for a dog to be born with green-colored fur.

It is thought that it happens when pale-colored puppies have contact in the womb with a green pigment called biliverdin that dyes their hair while in their mother’s tummy.

Biliverdin is the same pigment that causes the green colour in bruises.

Pistachio was bright green on the day of his birth, but the color has slowly faded day by day, and will continue to do so as he gets older.

Pistachio’s owner says green is the symbol of hope and luck, so maybe it was meant for the dog to put smiles on peoples faces.