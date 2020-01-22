Chemical Leak causes evacuation in California town

In this May 10, 2019 photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response, oil flows at a Chevron oil field in Kern County, Calif. Nearly 800,000 gallons of oil and water has seeped from the ground since May. Chevron and California officials say the spill is not near any waterway and has not significantly affected wildlife. (California Deptartment of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response via AP)

Kern County, Calif. — (WLNS):

A chemical leak has been reported in Taft, a small city located 25 miles from Bakersfield, Calif.

Homes located within a half mile of the plant are recommended to evacuate, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

The chemical leak is said to involve acroleinm a highly toxic chemical. If ingested in excess, it can cause skin, eye and nasal passage irritation.

The Red cross is opening a shelter in Taft and the county will open an emergency operating center in Bakersfield.