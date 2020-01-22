Chemical Leak causes evacuation in California town

Kern County, Calif. — (WLNS):
A chemical leak has been reported in Taft, a small city located 25 miles from Bakersfield, Calif.
Homes located within a half mile of the plant are recommended to evacuate, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The chemical leak is said to involve acroleinm a highly toxic chemical. If ingested in excess, it can cause skin, eye and nasal passage irritation.
The Red cross is opening a shelter in Taft and the county will open an emergency operating center in Bakersfield.