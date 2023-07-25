LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Chevy has announced that a next-generation Bolt is on the horizon. Officials with GM had previously planned to stop producing the electric vehicles at the end of this year, but the reversal comes as the company reports record sales and broad customer loyalty to the vehicle.

The new Bolt is expected to help the carmaker expand its following, noting that 70% of buyers are coming from a car brand not owned by GM. The industry calls this “conquest sales”, and the continued production of low-cost EVs is expected to help the company achieve its larger goals.

“Our customers love today’s Bolt,” said Mary Barra, CEO of GM. “It has been delivering record sales and some of the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry.”

The new Bolt is expected to follow the basic formula of the outgoing model: a low-cost, all-electric, long-range car, with options for both a sedan and an SUV. It will join GM’s Chevy lineup of EVs that include the Silverado EV, the Blazer EV, and the Equinox EV.

The company will update the underlying chassis and battery packs for the Bolt platform by using its new “Ultium” platform. That’s the same technology currently being used in the new all-electric Hummer, and the new Cadillac LYRIQ. Officials with Chevy say that sharing technology will allow them to keep costs down.

Chevy hasn’t announced specifics on when and where we can expect the cars to go into production.