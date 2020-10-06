Chicago 102-year-old votes in full PPE

CHICAGO, Il. — If you think you don’t have time to vote, think about this woman.

Her name is Bea Lumpkin.

She’s 102 years old and has never missed an election as long as she has been eligible to vote.

This year not even a global pandemic could stop her.

When she dropped her ballot into the mail, she was wearing full personal protection equipment, gloves and all, with her grandson right by her side.

Bea is a former Chicago school teacher and says of all the elections this one is the most important she’s ever been a part of.