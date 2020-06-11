Chicago Mayor Lightfoot condemns officers for ‘lounging’ in Rush’s office during unrest

CHICAGO (CBS) — Visibly angry and holding back tears, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said CPD officers seen lounging, napping, making coffee and popping popcorn in the campaign office of U.S. Representative Bobby Rush will be held accountable.

The incident happened on Sunday May 31 as protests and looting were underway throughout the city. Lightfoot was was angered at the fact that while other officers were dealing with the unrest, several officers are pictured relaxing in the congressman’s office.

“One was asleep on my couch in my campaign office. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave,” Rush said. “They were in a mode of relaxation and did not care about what was happening. They did not care. They absolutely did not care.”

Lightfoot apologized to Rush for the behavior of the officers.

“It’s such a profound disrespect. It’s a personal embarrassment to me. And I’m sorry that you and your staff, even had to deal with this incredible indignity,” Lightfoot said.

There were at least 13 officers involved in the incident, including three supervisors. In video images, the CPD officers are seen sleeping on a couch, making coffee

“I believe that they tarnished the badge,” Lightfoot said when asked what should happen to the officers. She wasn’t specific about whether they should be immediately relieved of their duties. But she leaned in that direction.

“I believe we should take the strongest possible action. Particularly with supervisors,” Lightfoot said. “There will be a reckoning with the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) and that moment is now.”

This is a developing story.