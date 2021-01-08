Chicken wars: KFC rolls out new sandwich to compete with Popeyes

After a successful test run in Orlando last year, the fried chicken experts are kicking off 2021 by rolling out a new, premium chicken sandwich across all 4,000 KFC U.S. restaurants (KFC)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The debate over the best chicken sandwich usually comes down to Chick fil-A and Popeyes. KFC hopes to change that with the introduction of what it’s calling their “best chicken sandwich ever.”

The fast-food chain unveiled its newest chicken sandwich today in select markets in hopes of rolling it out nationwide in February.

The sandwich includes a quarter-pound Extra Crispy chicken breast filet, brioche bun, pickles and a choice of the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

When it comes to the chicken sandwich wars, a KFC spokeswoman says they’re “in it to win.”

“We tested the new KFC Chicken Sandwich in Orlando last spring, and we nearly doubled our sales expectations, so we knew that we had a winner,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S.

The sandwich is available for $3.99 or part of a $6.99 meal.

Want to know if it’s in your neighborhood? KFC has launched a chicken sandwich finder to help you track it down.