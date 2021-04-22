Child abuse offender bill introduced

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State lawmakers are now taking another shot at developing a new child abuse offenders data base.

State Senator Curtis Hertel introduced the new bill and it’s similar to a bill he proposed back in 2019.

However, that version called for a registry with much more information on child abusers such as their social security numbers, their past employers and schools along with their finger and palm prints.

The updated version would only list their name, date of birth and the municipality they live in and a summary of their convictions.

All of the information would be maintained on a public website.

Similar to 2019, the bill has bipartisan support.