LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A child is in the hospital after he was hit by a car near downtown Lansing.

Details about the crash are limited but police tell 6 News the child’s injuries are serious.

This happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday on Pine Street near Bluff Street. 6 News is still working to find out more details about what led up to the crash, as well as the child’s age and condition.

