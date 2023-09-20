LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Each year, local communities celebrate Child Passenger Safety Week — to educate families about the importance of protecting children during every stage of their development.

Safety officials like Anita Barksdale and Trinity Health Michigan are celebrating, and recommend you do, too. “This week is all about reminding parents and caregivers that it’s not a one and done; that you have about 8 years of childhood passenger safety,” Barksdale said.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, car crashes are one of the top killers of children.

New data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 46% of child car seats are misused like children being put in the wrong type of car seat for their age and size- and car seats being installed in the wrong way. “Children should ride in some sort of child passenger safety restraint until they are at least 8 or 4 foot 9, some even longer,” Barksdale said.

Barksdale said her team has been working over the last couple of years really emphasize the need for booster seats.

Certified child passenger safety officials recommend rear-facing car seats from birth to three years old.

They said to use a convertible seat- rear or forward facing- from 1 year to 7 years.

From 4 years to 12 years old, they said a booster seat is recommended.

Lastly, from 8 years up until 13 years old, they said to use a seat belt. But, all children under 13 years old should stay in the rear seat of all cars.

The Annual Safety Week always ends with National Seat Check Saturday, a day officials said is for families to get free instruction on how to correctly install and use the right car seats for their kids.

To find a safety technician near you, visit safekids.org