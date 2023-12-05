Two couples from Dewitt have been accused of child abuse by the state attorney general’s office. But now, some of the adoptive children are calling the charges bogus.

An investigation has been underway for several years to get to this point. But six news reporters got the chance to sit down with three of the children adopted by Jerry and Tamal Flore, and they have a very different side of the story.

The children who are now adults, told our team that the allegations of their parents abusing them physically and emotionally come as a shock since charges were dropped back in April.

“My first response was just shock. Like what is going on?” said Shamber Brown, who was adopted by the Flores at 7-years-old. “But then I think it turned into anger just because the past two and a half years have just been really difficult for my family.”

Jerry and Tamal Flore are once again facing multiple counts of child abuse.

Mugshot of Jerry and Tamal Flore

“It’s like a movie,” Brown said. “You hear that your parents might go to prison and it’s like ‘why?’ they’re outstanding parents.”

Brown says growing up, her childhood was a positive experience.

“The Flore home has been just a really healing place,” Brown said. “Full of just lots of opportunities and traveling. I mean yea I had a wonderful life.”

Sabin Flore, who was also adopted by the family at just five days old, says the only trauma he’s ever faced is during this 3-year investigation.

“Who’s gonna hold the prosecutors and the attorney general and CPS accountable?” Flore said.

On Monday, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced her office was picking up the case against the Flores. Nessel says Tammy Brown, and Joel Brown who worked for child protective services, helped cover-up the abuse for several years.

“The state believes that the Browns and Flores conspired together to adopt dozens of children,” Nessel said. “And (then) subjected them to prolonged routine and systemic mental and physical abuse under the guise of discipline.”

She also alleged both couples used the foster kids to make at least $1-million-dollars from the state. The Flores children remember extravagant gifts growing up.

“Think about the grocery bill, think about the birthday gifts, the Christmas gifts. My parents bought Shamber my sister a car, Riah a car, Braden a car, Josh a car, me at least 2 cars. When they’re throwing out numbers like that, it’s embarrassing how they’re saying my parents stole taxpayer dollars.” Flore said.

Sabin and Shamber say they hope the truth comes out sooner rather than later.

“I haven’t had any conversation with the police officers, or an investigator in over 2 and a half years,” Flore said, “ I would love to see more eyes on this for the sake of justice for my parents and the Browns.”

Photo of the Flore family (Image: Flore family)

The attorney general’s office responded to both children’s claims today. They say they are confident in their findings based on interviews with 10 of the Flore children.

Arrest warrants have been processed for all four defendants who have until Friday to turn themselves in.