ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — The Detroit Zoological Society and University of Michigan Health partnered to give 100 plush animals to children at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.

More than 100 “Care Companions” were recently distributed to pediatric patients at the Ann Arbor hospital. Those children will be able to act as a veterinarian or zookeepers by providing care to their stuffed animals.

“Participating in this kind of play is just one way to help children feel comfortable with and active in their own care when spending time in the hospital,” says Nadia Thompson, education specialist for the Detroit Zoological Society.

“Being in the hospital for any amount of time can be stressful for not just the children, but their families as well. We want to be a light in their day and bring smiles to their faces however we can, and the Care Companions program makes that all possible,” she says.

The Detroit Zoological Society and University of Michigan Health plan to continue the Care Companions program and deliver plush animals to patients at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital on a quarterly basis.