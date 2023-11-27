LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Police in Ann Arbor have released dashcam video of a strange slow-speed chase Saturday night.

According to police, a 12-year-old boy stole a Construction Genie Telehandler, which is a type of large forklift that can weigh tens of thousands of pounds, from a construction site at Forsyth Middle School in Ann Arbor.

12-year-old steals a large commercial vehicle, and leads police on a slow-speed chase. (Ann Arbor Police)

Ann Arbor police said they were called to the middle school because someone saw someone else trying to steal the machinery. Within minutes, an officer spotted the vehicle driving on a residential street between 15-20 miles per hour.

During the chase through town, the young driver hit at least 10 other vehicles and several street signs.

Police slowly chased him with lights and sirens up to the edge of Ann Arbor, where Washtenaw County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the pursuit.

While it’s unclear how deputies finally stopped the vehicle, they do say officials took the child into custody and to the local juvenile detention facility.

Ann Arbor Police said the boy was able to drive the vehicle because its door was unlocked and the child found the keys inside the cab.