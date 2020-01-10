“Chippendale Mupp” Pet of the Day January 10

Meet Chippendale Mupp, or Chip for short.

Chip is a loving tabby boy who enjoys a lot of attention. He’s friendly and easy going, very curious and quite interested in what you’re doing.

He will walk alongside you and sometimes stand up on his hind legs to reach for a treat or get a pat on his head.

Chip enjoys affectionate head butts.

Chip will let out an occasional “meow” to get the attention from humans around him.

When he is really happy, he will purr and roll onto his belly for a belly rub.

Chip is a laid back guy and would do well in a home by himself or with other cat companions.

Chip came to the shelter as a stray and is three years old.

He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting him, please contact Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or stop by the shelter during open hours.

The shelter’s address is 600 Buhl St. in Mason.