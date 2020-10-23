Chivon Kloepfer to become 6 News Digital Anchor for WLNS.com

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Some exciting changes are coming to WLNS TV 6.

Starting Monday, October 26th, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloefper will be switching from anchoring the Noon newscast Monday through Friday, to become the new digital anchor for the station.

It’s part of WLNS’s commitment to be “Here For You” on-air and online 27-hours a day, 7 days a week.

Kloepfer’s new responsibilities for the WLNS website will include anchoring breaking news events, covering press conferences, creating original website content and stories, interviewing guests, and eventually anchoring a webcast Monday through Friday that is currently in development.

Kloepfer is looking forward to this new opportunity and challenge.

She’ll also continue to anchor ‘6 News at 5:30’ P.M. on the weekdays, and fill-in anchor for the other evening newscast when needed.

You can watch Chivon’s announcement on the changes above.