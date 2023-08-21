MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Seven U.P. men have been arrested following a 3-day undercover operation involving the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies last weekend.

The sting happened in Forsyth Township, according to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, where officers posed as a 15-year-old to suspects on dating apps and prostitution platforms, targeting them for underage sex crimes.

All seven suspects have been charged with the same four crimes: Child Sexually Abusive Activity, a 20-year felony; Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 20-year felony; Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, a 4-year felony; and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, a 7-year felony.

The suspects include:

61-year-old male from Newberry, Michigan

21-year-old male from Houghton, Michigan

41-year-old male from Wallace, Michigan

18-year-old male from Gwinn, Michigan

26-year-old male from Negaunee, Michigan

67-year-old male from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan

62-year-old male from Skandia, Michigan

Journalist Chris Hansen, former host of “To Catch a Predator,” was embedded with law enforcement during the operation to film for a new show. That is expected to debut this Thursday on the TruBlu streaming network.