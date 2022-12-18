EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — East Lansing has had a busy weekend.

The Michigan State University Pavilion hosted the annual Holiday SHODown horse show during the weekend.

“It’s a traditional horse show as far as the competitiveness atmosphere, but then it has a layer of holiday fun, I guess, overlaying the whole thing,” said SHODown event director Elizabeth Gear.

Equestrian lovers and their horses came decked out in their best Christmas get-up for the event.

“There’s a lot of decorations and spirit you can say, and people are really nice and stuff,” said participant Serenity Ellison.

There were also some first-time horseshoers at the event, including Elle Hale, who was with her friend’s horse — nugget.

“I just wanted to gain some experience and it’s Christmas and Christmas is awesome,” said Hale.

Coordinators for SHOME horse shows say this event is the most popular out of their three yearly shows.

“We sell out every year, but this year, we sold out in a record 15 minutes, which honestly, was just so overwhelming and so awesome to see, like, that support from our exhibitors,” said Gear. “For the event and the brand we’re trying to build.”

Many participants say they enjoy the performance because it’s a lot more laid-back compared to in-seasons shows.