JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Santa Claus visited Jackson recently to help the city’s parks.

People for the Parks and Trails, a nonprofit that raises money for Jackson parks, had a successful “Christmas in July” fundraiser.

The community donations far surpassed the initial goal of $500 with a total of $1,217 raised.

To celebrate, a volunteer dressed as Santa Claus rode the water slide at Nixon Water Park, which reopened in June after being closed for two years.

People for the Parks and Trails said it will use the dollars raised for Christmastime light displays across Jackson.

More information is available at peoplefortheparks.org