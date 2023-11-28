LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —The annual Christmas Tree Ship voyage from Michigan to Chicago is underway. It’s a tradition that dates to the early 1900s when ships like the Rouse Simmons took fresh-cut Christmas trees from farms in Michigan to Chicago markets.

Ships like this used to be a beloved tradition in turn of the century Chicago and were normally decorated with electric lights and a Christmas tree atop the mast. When the Rouse Simmons sank in violent gales of November 1912, it sparked a maritime legend that continues to this day.

Christmas trees as seen from the stern of CGS Mackinaw. (Photo: US Coast Guard)

The United States Coast Guard now uses the nearly indestructible Icebreaker, CGS Mackinaw, to complete the same voyage. In recent years, the Mackinaw has carried about 1,000 trees from Saginaw to Chicago. These trees are unloaded by local youth groups and then distributed to deserving families that can’t afford a tree of their own.

You can track the Mackinaw as it makes its way across the lake at this link, it is set to arrive in Chicago on Friday. At about midday on Tuesday, the Mackinaw was at anchor off the coast of Kenosha, Wisconsin.