Christo Rey Church Fiesta cancelled due to COVID, Fiesta Food Fest Drivethru to be held instead

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Christo Rey Church Fiesta, a Mid-Michigan festival celebrating Latino Michiganders, has been cancelled again due to COVID-19. In its place will be a “Fiesta Food Fest Drive Thru.”

The Drive Thru was held in lieu of the fiesta last year due to COVID as well.

The event will take place May 29-30 from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. on church grounds.

The church stated that MDHHS guidelines will be followed.

“The Cristo Rey Church Raffle is especially important to the survival of our church, that is why we ask everyone to help us by purchasing church raffle tickets,” the church said in a press release

“We will announce the winners at 6:30 P.M. on May 30th.”