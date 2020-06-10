Christopher Columbus statue in Boston beheaded

BOSTON (CBS) – A Christopher Columbus statue in Boston was beheaded overnight.

The statue in Christopher Columbus Park on Atlantic Avenue in the North End was surrounded by crime scene tape early Wednesday morning as the head lay on the ground.

The Christopher Columbus statue in the North End was beheaded, June 10, 2020. (WBZ-TV)

Columbus was one of the first Europeans in the New World, credited by many for discovering America. However, critics say his trip began the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Columbus is also criticized for his violent treatment and killing of Native Americans, who see him as a racist.

There has been a push across the country to get rid of the Columbus Day holiday in October and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day.

This statue has been the target of vandals in the past.

The head was also cut off back in 2006. The statue was doused with red paint in June 2015 with the words “Black Lives Matter” spray-painted on the base.

In Richmond, Virginia Tuesday night, protesters tore down a Columbus statue and threw it into a lake. This comes amid a new push to take down controversial statues across the country.

If you have any information about the Boston incident, please call Boston Police.