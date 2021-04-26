‘Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Chihuahua that went viral finds forever home

(NEXSTAR) – A New Jersey woman’s post advertising what she described as a “demonic” chihuahua for adoption went viral for its candor and hilarity, and now the dog has found a forever home.

Tyfanee Fortuna announced on Facebook that Prancer, which she described as a “Chucky doll in a dog’s body,” has been adopted.

TODAY found the new owner, Ariel Davis of Connecticut, who said she stumbled upon Fortuna’s Facebook post and was inspired to adopt.

“I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago and I raised him from a puppy and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russel Terrier mix,” she told TODAY. “He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn’t work well with other people and other animals. I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him.”

Fortuna had been fostering the 2-year-old chihuahua when her Facebook post advertising the dog went viral.

“Ok, I’ve tried. I’ve tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound…palatable. The problem is, he’s just not. There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins,” Fortuna wrote in the post that’s been liked over 73,000 times on Facebook.

“But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home.”

Fortuna goes on to chronicle Prancer’s unusual behaviors, including “hating” men and other pets.

But there’s a sweet side to Prancer, too, Fortuna said.

“He is loyal beyond belief, although to tell you a secret his complex is really just a facade for his fear,” she wrote. “If someone tried to kill you I can guarantee he would run away screeching. But as far as companionship, you will never be alone again.”

Prancer was adopted through the Second Chance Pet Adoption League.