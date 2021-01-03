Church community works to raise money for two men brutally attacked in their own home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A Mid-Michigan church is looking to the community for help after two of its members were brutally attacked in their own home.

Ceci Bordayo, who grew up attending Maranatha Church in Lansing, said the two men, Emil and his father Emiliano Hernández were very involved in the community and attended church almost every Sunday.

“I know them personally because I was raised in that church and they have attended the church for over 10 years. I see them every Sunday. In our church they’re known as the two men who sit in the front row every single Sunday,” Bordayo said.

On December 30, 2020 Bordayo said Emil, who lives alone with his elderly father opened the door of their home.

“As soon as he opened the door he was viciously attacked by the man who basically attacked him, robbed both of them,” Bordayo said.

The attacker beat both men with a baseball bat to unconsciousness. Bordayo said the man stole their wallets, money, keys to the house, and their car. He also destroyed the inside of their home.

“The house inside was completely destroyed. Glass everywhere, the couches were all ripped apart, like, he just went crazy with the bat and just started swinging everywhere,” Bordayo said.

She said unfortunately, the attacker knew the two men, but that he had never shown violence to them before that night.

“I don’t know the details if he was on drugs or if you know, what caused him to do something like this because it is out of the ordinary. For whatever reason on that day, I don’t know if it was out of desperation or what, but he just opened the door and immediately went attacking mode,” said Bordayo.

The men each took several blows to the head. The son suffered a broken nose, ribs, and fingers. Both men had cracked skulls and sadly, Sunday afternoon, Emiliano Hernández Senior passed away from his injuries.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking,” Bordayo said.

Now she, along with other members of the Maranatha Church community are working to ease some of the financial burden on the family. Between the physical and emotional toll of the attack, and losing his father, Emil has a long and difficult road ahead of him.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical costs as well as home repairs and has raised more than 3,000 dollars as of Sunday afternoon.

A suspect was arrested for the incident on Dec. 31. He’s currently being held in the Ingham County Jail. Details regarding his charges have not yet been released.