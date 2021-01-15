Church hosts memorial service for 93-year-old man killed in home invasion and assault

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Maranatha Church community celebrated the life of 93-year-old Emiliano Hernández during a memorial service Friday night.

On Dec. 30, Hernández was home with his caretaker and 60-year-old son Emil, when police said 33-year-old Micah Davis broke into their home, robbed, and beat both men to unconsciousness. The two men were taken to the hospital with severe injuries and the father passed away on Jan. 3rd.

“I didn’t know how many people touched my heart,” Emil said Friday night following the memorial service. “I didn’t know how many people cared for people. That’s what I love about…when we’re hurting people come around us. The community comes around us. We have a good community.”

Hernández was known to be in the front seat at church nearly every Sunday. During the service, a photo of him was placed on the chair in his honor, but the church community said he has an even better seat.

The chair where the late Emiliano Hernández, Sr. sat nearly every Sunday at Maranatha Church was reserved for him during his memorial service on Jan. 15, 2021.

“Worshiping our heavenly father. That’s what Emiliano Senior is doing right now,” said Ceci Bordayo during the service.

Despite the pain that Emil is facing after losing his father, he’s not holding onto hate.

“I was in the hospital and I was bleeding from my head they were gonna staple me and I heard them saying, ‘hurry up he’s bleeding really bad,’ and I looked to the ceiling in the hospital and I said father God forgive him and I forgive him,” Emil said.

A photo of Micah Sosnowski’s car destroyed after Micah Davis launched himself at the windshield while Sosnowski and his family were inside.

Police say Davis suffers from mental illness and this wasn’t his first incident. He was charged in another assault and battery case that occurred on Dec. 10, and on Dec. 16, just two weeks before he attacked the Hernández men, one of Davis’ neighbors, Micah Sosnowski, said Davis destroyed his car while he and his family were in it.

“There’s a history here with this man,” Sosnowski said. “Even though I was calling and trying to find out what was going on and making sure that charges were being pressed for my case… when I found out about the assault on the 30th… I have deep guilt and at the same time, I have a very deep overwhelming fear that that could have been my family. That could have been us.”

Sosnowski added that while he understands Davis suffers from mental illness, he wishes more would have been done to prevent the attack at the Hernandez home.

Davis faces five felony charges in the Dec. 30 attack against Emiliano and Emil. His preliminary exam was on Jan. 15 and he’s scheduled for a forensic status review on March 4.