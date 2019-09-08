Church looks to rebuild after fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Reverend Sharon Ketchum didn’t know what to think when she got a call saying her church was on fire.

“I mean, that’s my church! It can’t be on fire,” Ketchum said when asked about her immediate reaction to the call. “I mean, why would that happen?”

She arrived early Sunday morning to find police, fire officials and smoke coming from the Unity Spiritual Center of Lansing early Sunday morning. A fire marshal told Ketchum the fire may have started in her office.

With part of the building destroyed, she still considers herself fortunate.

“It is not what you choose to have happen, but it’s not terrible. It’s not the Bahamas, you know,” Ketchum says. “Nobody was hurt. It’s gonna be a process to rebuild, and that’s okay.”

She won’t do it alone. Other local churches have reached out to offer their support, time and even sanctuaries so they can continue to worship. For Ketchum, the support speaks volumes.

“Sometimes as a minister you wonder, are you just speaking, you know, and then people go their own way? And to see it come into action is a great gift to me to know, yeah, people are really walking their talk on this.”

The church says they’re creating a plan to rebuild and reopen as soon as possible. But the efforts that they use to serve the community don’t have to be restricted to this building, and they’re not stopping while they wait for things to get fixed.